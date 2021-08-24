Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.40. 14,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,401. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

