Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,576. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.