Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $552.70. 22,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $553.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

