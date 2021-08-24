Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.81. 20,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,207. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

