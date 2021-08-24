Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.15. 23,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

