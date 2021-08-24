Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.