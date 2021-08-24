Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 4,739 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $485.18 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $486.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.