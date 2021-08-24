Mondi plc (MONDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4674 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MONDY opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45.

Get Mondi alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.