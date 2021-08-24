Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells $34,259.04 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNTV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 829,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,262. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $92,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

