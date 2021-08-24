Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,734 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,838. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.