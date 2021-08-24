Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

MODN opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $758,940 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

