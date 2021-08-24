Mizuho Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $35.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

