Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.00. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 40,278 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.