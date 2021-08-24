Missfresh (MF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Missfresh stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. Missfresh has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

