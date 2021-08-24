Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Tops $23.62 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $23.62 million and $246,806.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $47.60 or 0.00098443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00127036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00154531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.73 or 0.99893239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.62 or 0.00993892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.79 or 0.06583872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 496,107 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

