MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MIND C.T.I. worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.