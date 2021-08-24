Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

