Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the first quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.60 and a beta of -2.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $191,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,474,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,133 shares of company stock worth $2,584,930. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

