Millennium Management LLC Invests $518,000 in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

