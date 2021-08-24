Millennium Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 573,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 173,469 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 334,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.