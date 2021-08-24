Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $273.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

