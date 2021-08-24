Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,852,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

