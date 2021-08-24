Millennium Management LLC Acquires 67,130 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 572.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,828. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

