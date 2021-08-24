Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 289,922 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,922 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Varonis Systems worth $58,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

