Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $30,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 12,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,544. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

