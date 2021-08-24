Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $51.62 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 68.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.99. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.22 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

