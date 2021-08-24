Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 66,736 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $107,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.09. 5,277,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

