Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 661,449 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11,339.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,449 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 13,486,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,675,320. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.