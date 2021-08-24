Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

