Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

