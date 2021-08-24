Michael J. Tattersfield Acquires 10,500 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

