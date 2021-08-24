Michael J. Tattersfield Acquires 10,500 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
