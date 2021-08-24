Michael de Villiers Purchases 900,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

LON:AAU opened at GBX 4.65 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of £50.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

