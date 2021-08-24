MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.