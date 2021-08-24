MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head-To-Head Survey

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MFA Financial and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Volatility and Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.79 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.44 Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.39 $11.96 million $1.26 17.12

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03% Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

