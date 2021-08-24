MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

