Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $29.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

