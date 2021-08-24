Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.