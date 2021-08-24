Merculet Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $112,584.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00125282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00157989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,417.03 or 0.99909051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.76 or 0.00996170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.56 or 0.06622964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

