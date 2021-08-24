Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.69. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $132.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

