Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

