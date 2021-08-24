Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,836 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 61.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610,172 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 246.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.