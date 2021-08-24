Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $364.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

