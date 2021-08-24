Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 2,433 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Globant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $309.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,116. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $306.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

