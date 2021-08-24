Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.76. The company had a trading volume of 216,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

