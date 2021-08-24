Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 189,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $274.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

