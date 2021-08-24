Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $7.18 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.34. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.