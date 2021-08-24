Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $205.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,191. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.