Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 788 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

