McGrath Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MEA)

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

McGrath Company Profile

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. It operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services segments. The company provides residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction, and real estate training and conferences, as well as manages franchise offices.

