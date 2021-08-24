MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.24

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 391621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,467. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

